WATCH: Fergie criticized for rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star game

Pop star Fergie sang a "unique" rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

It was so unique, Saginaw native and NBA star Draymond Green even started laughing during her performance.

As you can probably guess, her version of the Star-Spangled Banner immediately started trending on Twitter with many critiquing her performance.

