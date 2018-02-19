WATCH: Fergie criticized for rendition of National Anthem at NBA - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: Fergie criticized for rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Star game

Posted: Updated:

Pop star Fergie sang a "unique" rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

It was so unique, Saginaw native and NBA star Draymond Green even started laughing during her performance.

As you can probably guess, her version of the Star-Spangled Banner immediately started trending on Twitter with many critiquing her performance.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.