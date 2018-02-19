Flood watches in place for a soggy start to the week

It was a fairly quiet weekend beyond a short round of snow on Saturday evening, but things are going to be changing as we get the brand new workweek underway. Rain will be arriving as soon as this morning for some and rain chances continue right through Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

In addition to the rain, temperatures will be climbing well above average, with 60 degrees on the table for some parts of Mid-Michigan.

Weather Alerts

Flood Watch: in effect for the counties of Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola from 12 PM Monday through 4 PM Wednesday.

Flood Watch: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from 12 PM Monday until 5 PM Wednesday.

Flood Watch: in effect for the counties of Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, and Ogemaw from 1 PM Monday until 6 AM Wednesday.

For a complete listing of impacts for your county specifically, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

A few showers will be possible this morning, but the coverage of those showers is expected to be scattered. A brief period of sleet is not out of the question with some of the showers this morning.

Temperatures out the door this morning are mostly in the 30s and despite our high temperature for Monday showing a value in the 40s, much of the day will actually be spent in the 30s, with high temperatures in the 40s expected to be achieved around midnight.

Showers become more numerous this afternoon and especially this evening, which means rain is fair game for the commute home later on today. Even if you can get out the door without the umbrella this morning, pack it anyway so you'll have it later on today.

Rain rolls on in widespread fashion right into the late evening and overnight hours tonight, so if you can park the garage, just leave the umbrella right in the car to use at times on Tuesday as well. Rain may be heavy at times overnight and a few rumbles of thunder aren't out of the question.

High temperatures will likely be achieved around midnight, and the high temperature will also function as our low for Tuesday with rising temperatures expected overnight.

Tuesday & Wednesday

While we may see a few breaks in the action here and there, rain chances will roll right through Tuesday, but some milder temperatures will also be working their way north after a mild Monday night.

With the persistent nature of the rain, some ponding on area roads will be likely along with some minor flooding expected in rivers and streams, and some standing water in low lying areas.

High temperatures on Tuesday will range from the low and middle 60s along I-69, well into the 50s near 60 in the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and the Thumb, with lower and middle 50s north of US-10.

Rainfall, possibly mixing with a little bit of snow will be possible through Wednesday morning before the system finally pulls away to the east. By the time this event comes to an end, widespread rainfall totals of 1-2" will be possible with some locally higher amounts near 3"+.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.