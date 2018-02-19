UPDATE: Missing Michigan boy found safe

Authorities report they have found a missing Michigan boy, and he is ok.

Covert Township Police Department report 8-year-old Xavier Preston was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 outside in the yard of his home on the 72000 block of 24th Avenue.

Details surrounding his disappearance are unclear, and investigators have not yet released where he was found.

CBS affiliate WWMT reports he is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Covert Township Police Department at (269) 764-8100 right away.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.