Police investigating after 'projectiles' hit vehicles on I-75

Authorities believe four separate incidents in which “projectiles” hit vehicles on I-75 were not accidental.

The Detroit Free Press reports the incidents happened between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the freeway from Rochester Road in Troy to the Davison freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police told the Free Press investigators believe a BB gun or slingshot was used in the incidents.

No one was injured, they report.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed or was struck by debris in the area to report it to police.

