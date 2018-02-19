Ice fisherman flown to hospital after going into Saginaw Bay

Officials said one man has been airlifted after falling through the ice on the Saginaw Bay.

Crews were called to Neuman Road in Bay County’s Pinconning Township about 7:15 a.m.

Officials at the scene told TV5 two men were out ice fishing when one of the men went through, about two and a half miles away from shore.

The second man tried to help, but the first man had to be rescued by officials.

That first man was flown to the hospital. His condition is unclear.

“Actually a very good friend of mine, the Coast Guard had to pull him out with a chopper, and it’s not good. Just stay away from Neuman Road, Coggins Road, all those areas, just stay away from them,” said Capt. Mark Pieniozek, with Reel Fish'n.

The Coast Guard said Pieniozek's friend was in 32 degree water for more than an hour.

"He asked me if I would go fishing with him and I told him I wouldn't go. So, I'm having a hard time with it," Pieniozek said.

The second man is OK.

"He's doing fine actually. We pulled him out. He was fine. He was wet, but he's fine," Pieniozek said.

Officials said the ice in that area has broken up in the last couple of weeks and is very dangerous.

"It's starting to deteriorate," Petty Officer First Class Kyle Gaub said.

Gaub said the ice conditions will only worsen as winter loosens its grip on Mid-Michigan.

"Ice is unpredictable. It's unsafe. When you go out on the ice you're taking a chance. Rather than take a chance, take precautions. Think of ICE - information, clothing, equipment," Gaub said.

He said knowing the weather, having the right clothing and possessing the proper equipment could save your life. Gaub said if you venture onto the ice, make sure you have a VHF radio.

"We could locate someone faster through VHF radio than a call phone," Gaub said.

Pinconning Township Fire Chief Dave Ramsey was not at the rescue, but said people need to respect the Saginaw Bay. He said it is different from an inland lake and the conditions are constantly changing.

