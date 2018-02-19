Kellogg Foundation awards Flint with $2.9 million grant for economic development

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded the city of Flint with a $2.9 million grant to help boost economic development.

“We have been meeting with LaJune Montgomery Tabron and her team for over a year,” Weaver said. “I can’t thank her, and everyone at the Kellogg Foundation, enough for their willingness to learn about the unique needs of the city and the people of Flint and then step up to help in such a generous way. This grant will make a significant impact in our work to transition from crisis to recovery.”

Weaver said her team was significantly reduced because they were under state-appointed emergency managers.

Some departments being eliminated, while others were merged and saw drastic cuts.

To address the needs facing the city, such as the water crisis, deteriorating infrastructure, neighborhoods, funding was needed for the city’s recovery.

Weaver said Flint needs resources for more economic development which she believes will be the key to turning the city around.

“For the children of Flint to thrive, the city needs to continue to build capacity for economic vitality,” said La June Montgomery Tabron, W.K. Kellogg Foundation president, and CEO. “This award will make it possible for Flint municipal leaders to access the skills and expertise needed to plan and implement long-term community development strategies as the city continues to recover.”

The Kellogg Foundation awarded the city of Flint with $2,957,800 over four years.

The city is already seeing some new development with a new automotive parts plant that is under construction and a new state-of-the-art school opened as well.

