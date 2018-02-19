Construction crew: Drunken crash leaves hole in Michigan Works facade

Crews are boarding up a downtown Saginaw building after a crash from a drunken driver left a hole in the façade.

Saginaw Police report that a single-vehicle crash caused a vehicle to go into the Michigan Works building on E. Genesee Street.

Construction workers said the driver was drunk when they crashed into the building in the early hours of Feb. 19.

The driver also hit a fire hydrant, severing it from the sidewalk.

No further details are available at this time.

