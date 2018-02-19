New programs at HealthSource Saginaw for Parkinson's patients - WNEM TV 5

New programs at HealthSource Saginaw for Parkinson's patients

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

HealthSource Saginaw is adding two new programs to help people with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders.

The LSVT BIG and LSVT LOUD will use occupational, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologist during the program.

With the exercise program, patients will show improvements in:

  • Walking
  • Balance
  • Trunk Rotation
  • Motor Planning
  • Multitasking
  • Voice and speech
  • Activities of daily living

Patients will use bigger movements automatically in everyday living, show improved articulation, and speech intelligibility.

HealthSource said participants of the program will see long-term results while providing relief and improved function.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

