New programs at HealthSource Saginaw for Parkinson's patients

HealthSource Saginaw is adding two new programs to help people with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders.

The LSVT BIG and LSVT LOUD will use occupational, physical therapists, and speech-language pathologist during the program.

With the exercise program, patients will show improvements in:

Walking

Balance

Trunk Rotation

Motor Planning

Multitasking

Voice and speech

Activities of daily living

Patients will use bigger movements automatically in everyday living, show improved articulation, and speech intelligibility.

HealthSource said participants of the program will see long-term results while providing relief and improved function.

