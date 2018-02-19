Goodrich woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

A Mid-Michigan woman has died after another driver crossed the center line and caused a three-vehicle crash.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17th on Lakeville Road in Oakland County.

The sheriff’s office reports that the driver of a Ford Edge crossed the center line and hit a Ford Fiesta driven by a 60-year-old Goodrich man.

While the vehicles were still in the road, a Buick Lesabre also hit the Ford Fiesta.

The Goodrich man, and his passenger, a 57-year-old woman also from Goodrich, were trapped in their vehicle until firefighters were able to free them.

The 57-year-old Goodrich woman passed away from her injuries. At last check, the driver was in stable condition at the hospital.

Both other drivers only had minor injuries, despite the Ford Edge catching on fire.

The driver of the Edge submitted to a voluntary blood draw, and the results are pending.

Officials do say that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

No names have been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.