Undersheriff: Drunk driver crashed into Lapeer County home

A couple is lucky to alive after investigators said a drunk driver crashed into their home early Monday morning.

Lapeer County Undersheriff Jeremy Howe said 28-year-old William Bessey, from Fostoria, was northbound on Fostoria Road just before 2 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

Howe claims he swerved to avoid a herd of deer and drove into the side of the house at 6945 Fostoria Road in Marathon Township, Undersheriff Bessey told TV5.

His vehicle hit the bedroom where the homeowners were sleeping, but they were not hurt.

The Undersheriff said the driver admitted that he was drinking and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.19, which is more than twice the legal limit.

