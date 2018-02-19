Possible Record Warmth

With a warm front headed our way, get ready for some warm above average temperatures. Added to the warmth, we’ll see a good amount of moisture these next several days. Rain showers will push through Mid-Michigan in several rounds. >> Check out the First Warn 5 forecast here <<

Tuesday, we have a chance to break some record high temperatures, record warm low temperatures and the amount of rainfall.

Records in Flint for February 20th

Record High: 61 degrees set in 1930.

Record warm low: 45 degrees set in 1930.

Precipitation: 0.65” Set in 2002

Records in Saginaw for February 20th

Record High: 62 degrees set in 1930.

Record warm low: 46 degrees set in 1930.

Precipitation: 0.96” Set in 2005

Forecast low tonight: 45 degrees

Forecast high tomorrow (Tuesday, February 20th): 60 degrees

