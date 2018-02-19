Flood concerns are increased with the rain and melting snow

Rain is expected to cause numerous problems across Mid-Michigan over the next couple of days. However, it's not just the rain that will create issues, melting snow will only manage to add to the equation.

It won't be uncommon to run into flooded roads with all of this rain. With that being said, you are only able to see the surface of the water. You won't be able to guarantee the water is shallow until you're already in it and by that time it may be too late. A person can be knocked off of their feet in only 6 inches of water, while a small car can be lifted in only 12 inches of water, and a large car can be lifted in water that is only 18 inches deep. There may also be foreign objects under the water that aren't visible to you and may damage your car. So if you do run into a flooded road, your best option is to turn around and find another way to get to your destination so you don't end up stranded.

Rising river levels will lead to flooding in low lying areas and even in residential neighborhoods in some cases. If you live near a river it's never a bad time to think about what may happen. Of course, even if you don't live near a river, now is a good time to make sure your sump pump is in working order. The last thing you'll want to do is come home to a flooded basement.

Many rivers across Mid-Michigan are monitored by the National Weather Service. Check out their Hydrology Page to check river levels in your area.

Stay tuned to TV5 on air, online, and on the TV5 mobile app to stay up to date on potential flooding across Mid-Michigan.

