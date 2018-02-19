Deputies investigating suspicious death of man, found on highway

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that left one man dead on Charlotte Highway in Danby Township.

On Monday, Feb. 19 at 4:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a dead person lying in the roadway, between Cutler Road and Peake Road.

When deputies arrived, they identified the body in the northbound lane of the road as 29-year-old Nicholas Hope, from Portland.

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating this case as a suspicious death while they try to find Hope’s cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 527-0400 or Silent Observer at (616) 527-0107.

