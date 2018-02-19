‘Red flag’ law reconsidered in light of recent shooting

Students across the country are making their voices heard, demanding stricter gun control laws.

It comes after 17 students were shot and killed at a Florida high school.

Last summer, Michigan lawmakers introduced a bill that would keep guns out of the hands of those considered dangerous.

The proposed law is getting renewed attention not only in Michigan but across the country.

It’s called a "red flag" law.

“That would be a great idea,” said Phil Sheridan, who owns Sheridan Arms Gun Shop.

Sheridan likes the idea of Michigan enacting a so-called "red flag" law.

The proposed measure, which has failed to gain traction in Lansing, would allow a judge to block someone from buying a firearm if that person is deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

“Catching them in advance is no more different than the crime prevention units that our police have,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan is quick to point out he already has the right to stop a gun purchase if something doesn’t seem right.

“Not only can we just deny the sale but we have in the past called out law enforcement authorities,” Sheridan said.

But the Michigan Coalition of Responsible Gun Owners is against the "red flag" law.

In a statement they say they are concerned about due process, insisting the measure would empower a group of people to take guns away on a whim.

The statement goes on to say taking guns away from a potentially violent person doesn’t solve the problem.

As for Sheridan, he said he will support any law that helps keep weapons out of the wrong hands.

“We don’t ever want to sell something to somebody that’s doing ill will to anybody,” Sheridan said.

