Deputies arrest man saying he displayed, fired gun during dispute

An Imlay City man is sitting in jail after deputies say he fired a gun in the air during a dispute in a shared parking lot.

On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:19 p.m., Lapeer County Central Dispatch sent Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies for a man displaying and a firing a gun on Belle River Road in Imlay City.

Deputies learned the address was a multiple family dwelling with a shared parking space.

A man and a woman, both in their 30s, were with their children, who are 7-years-old and 4-years-old, when they got into an argument with another tenant about the parking situation while in the parking lot.

Deputies said 21-year-old Joshua Angotti, a tenant from Imlay City, allegedly made a verbal threat, went back to his apartment, grabbed a gun, came back to the parking lot and fired the gun into the air.

No one was injured when the shot was fired and the family immediately went back to their apartment, deputies said.

Angotti was arrested and lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.

Deputies also searched Angotti’s apartment and said they found marijuana.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office issued Angotti seven charges including dangerous weapon carrying with unlawful intent, two counts of felony firearm, felonious assault, brandishing firearms in public, reckless use of firearms and possession of marijuana.

Angotti’s bond was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 26.

