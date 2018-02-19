SVSU Baseball finishes with weekend split against Chargers

February 19, 2018 JOHNSON CITY -- The SVSU Baseball team faced Hillsdale College on Monday (Feb. 19) in more regional action at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tennessee. The Cardinals claimed the final game of the series after the Chargers won the continuation game from Sunday and Saturday's first regularly scheduled contest. SVSU returns home from the trip with a 2-2 overall record. Hillsdale 8, SVSU 7 - Game #2 The contest was knotted at 5-5 after four innings played Sunday night. In the top of the 6th, SVSU got a pair of runs when Todd Paperd stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher and Craig Wilson drove home Mason Schwellenbach to take a 7-5 edge. The Chargers answered with a single run in the bottom half, trimming the deficit to 7-6 heading into the 7th. After SV failed to score in the top of the 7th, Hillsdale used walk, single and two run walk-off double to escape with an 8-7 win. Jordan Swiss and Adam Fitzgibbon each had two hits with a double in the game, with Swiss adding an RBI. Derrek Clyde, Craig Wilson, Adam Turner, Paperd and Schwellenbach added RBI for the Cards. Fitzgibbon had two stolen bases and Swiss, Paperd and Schwellenbach each added one as well. Amani Godfrey got a no-decision after the start, striking-out eight batters and allowing five runs. Grand Jebbia took the loss in relief, allowing two runs in 2/3 of an inning pitched. Hillsdale 5, SVSU 2 - Game #3 HC took an early 3-0 lead in the game and the Cardinals made the score 3-1 in the bottom of the 2nd after Dean Marais had an RBI single that scored Swiss, who had doubled to get into scoring position. The game would go scoreless into the 7th inning, as Cardinal starter Brandon Wise settled-in nicely after the opening inning. The Chargers added two runs on an RBI double and wild pitch, pushing their lead to 5-1. The Cardinals got their final run in the last of the 7th when Griffin Green blasted a solo shot to right field, making the score 5-2. That's where it would remain for the final count as well. SVSU had Swiss with two hits, a double and Marais with a hit and RBI. Green had the other RBI with his second long ball of the season. Wise took the loss, working 5.1 innings. He allowed three runs and struck-out four with four walks. SVSU 5, Hillsdale 4 - Game #4 Saginaw Valley jumped ahead early in the home half of the 2nd inning with four runs to take the 4-0 lead. The Cardinals three infield hits and a sac bunt, scoring when Quincy Jones crossed the plate on a fielder's choice, Gerrit Eding doubled home Paperd and Collin Winters and Clyde singled home Eding. After the Chargers trimmed the score to 5-1 at the top of the 4th, the Cardinals made the count 5-1 in the bottom of the frame when Wilson roped and RBI single that scored Clyde, who singled to start it off. The Chargers got on the board again in the top of the 5th, capitalizing on some Cardinal mistakes for three unearned runs, making it a one-run game at 5-4. SV got three scoreless innings from Jacob Crossan and Grant Jebbia to close-out for the victory. It was Jebbia's first career save. It was in relief of Schwellenbach, who tossed the first 5.0 innings. He allowed just a single earned run, striking-out eight batters and walking three. Clyde, Wilson and Fitzgibbon all had two hits in the win, with Wilson and Clyde notching an RBI. Wilson had a triple while Eding had a two-RBI double as well. Paperd added an RBI for the Cards. Up Next... Saginaw Valley is off until the weekend of Mar. 2, when they begin their spring trip with a four-game series at Maryville University. You can follow all of the action for the trip at svsucardinals.com on the baseball schedule page. @SVSUBaseball | #svsubsb | @SVSUAthletics | #GoSVSU --- www.svsucardinals.com --- Copyright Saginaw Valley State 2018. all rights reserved.