Northwood's Late Rally Come Up Short In Baseball's 7-6 Loss At Carson-Newman

February 19, 2018 OVERVIEW – CARSON-NEWMAN SCORES: Carson-Newman Eagles 7, No. 14 Northwood Timberwolves 6 RECORDS: Northwood 1-2, Carson-Newman 7-3 LOCATION: Silver Diamond – Jefferson City, Tenn. RECAP: A late rally for No. 14 Northwood comes up just short as the tying run is thrown out at the plate in a 7-6 loss to Carson-Newman Monday (February 19). GAME HIGHLIGHTS After Carson-Newman got on the board with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning, Northwood bounced back with a pair of their own in the top of the fourth. Michael Karam came up with a two-run single that plated Javier Martinez and David Vinsky

The score remained 2-2 until a wild final three innings. NU went back on top in the top of the seven on an RBI groundout by Ryan McClelland to go back on top 3-2.

NU nearly got through the seventh with the lead, but a throwing error on a strikeout with two outs in the inning plated a run to tie the game. The Eagles kept the momentum going in the frame, eventually plating four two-out runs to go on top 6-3.

Northwood got one back in the eighth on an RBI single by Travis Janes that scored Keaton Sackett to make the score 6-4. But Carson-Newman got a run of their own in the eighth to send the game to the ninth with the Eagles up 7-4.

The Timberwolves would not go away, however, scoring runs on an error and a sacrifice fly by Nick Palmer to get within one with two out with a runner on second.

Karam came up with a clutch hit with a single to right field, but CNU right fielder Charlie Brown threw a strike to the plate to cut down the potential tying run and end the game. GAME ONE STATS Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 6/11/2, Carson-Newman: 7/10/3

Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 9 Carson-Newman: 5

Winning Pitcher: Greg Valentine (2-0): 1 2/3 IP, 1 R, 3 strikeouts

Losing Pitcher: Tyler Jandron (0-1): 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R (2 earned), 8 Ks, 4 BB TOP NU PERFORMERS Karam: 2-5, two RBIs

Vinsky: 2-4, 2 R

Janes/Pamer: 2 hits, RBI each UP NEXT Northwood will travel to Mars Hill Tuesday (March 20). First pitch for the single game is set for 2 p.m.