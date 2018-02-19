Power outage hits more than 7,000 customers in Mid-Michigan

Thousands of Consumers Energy customers have lost their power

Here is a full list of how many customers have been affected in each county with the expected restoration time:

Saginaw County: 650, first reported at 7:55 p.m. and expected to be restored at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Genesee County: 979, first reported at 7:49 p.m. and expected to be restored at 10:15 p.m.

Shiawassee County: 3,956, first reported at 7:49 p.m. and expected to be restored at 10:15 p.m.

Gratiot County: 1,695, first reported at 6:02 p.m. and expected to be restored at 9:15 p.m.

Isabella County: 331, first reported at 6:02 p.m. and expected to be restored at 9:15 p.m.

Arenac County: 8, first reported at 6:26 p.m. and expected to be restored at 10:45 p.m.

In total, 7,619 customers in Mid-Michigan have lost their power this evening.

Consumers has not said the cause of these outages.

To view current outages, visit the Consumers Energy power outage map.

