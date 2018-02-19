Persistent rain raises concerns for flooding

Authorities say a wrong-way crash on I-75 claimed the life of a young woman.More >
Officials said one man has been airlifted after falling through the ice on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Thousands of Consumers Energy costumers have lost their power.More >
Pop star Fergie sang a "unique" rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game. It was so unique, Saginaw native and NBA star Draymond Green even started laughing during her performance.More >
Nearly a week has passed since Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
The IRS is urging taxpayers to be wary of a scam involving a fake tax return being deposited into their bank accounts. The scam is growing quickly and has already affected thousands.More >
Just how easy is it to buy an assault rifle? Well, in the wake of the tragic events at a Florida high school earlier this week, a Flint doctor and philanthropist decided to find out.More >
Authorities believe four separate incidents in which “projectiles” hit vehicles on I-75 were not accidental.More >
A Mid-Michigan woman has died after another driver crossed the center line and caused a three-vehicle crash.More >
Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.More >
