Persistent rain raises concerns for flooding

We're still about a month away from the official start of Spring, but the first of this year's Spring storms is at our door nonetheless. Showers and fog are already creating some travel headaches, and our woes are only just getting started.

Overnight

A strengthening area of low pressure will continue to lift slowly northeastward out of the central Plains overnight, making its way toward Lake Michigan and ultimately across the eastern U.P. late Tuesday.

In the meantime, a sharp warm front will lift northward across the region, leading to rapid rise in temperatures for many of us into Tuesday morning. The front is expected to clear as far north as Saginaw Bay and the US-10 corridor. Locations where the front clears will see temperatures rise from the upper 30s and low 40s, to the low and middle 50s. Areas north of the front will remain in the upper 30s.

All of this means we won't have to worry about snow or ice entering the equation, but it by no means puts us in the clear. The advancing storm system is tapping into a major reservoir of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico, and dragging that tropical moisture north with the warm air. This will continue to impact us as a two-pronged attack of occasionally heavy rain, and areas of locally dense fog. We may even see a few stray flashes of lightning from time to time.

Overnight and Tuesday morning travelers will need to be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, which may drop to a mile or less at times. Roads will be slick, and localized flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

Tuesday

Wave after wave of rain will continue to ride northward ahead of low pressure on Tuesday, some of it coming down heavily at times. This will only serve to accelerate the melting snow and add more pockets of ponding and flooding to the roads. Isolated rumbles of thunder will remain possible too.

Increasing winds will also prove bothersome, increasing to 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Rivers and streams will be on the rise throughout the day, especially with the accelerating snow melt. Residents in the immediate vicinity of any waterways will want to remain alert for flooding to develop. Keep an eye on your basements and yards, and make sure your sump pumps are in good working order.

If there's a silver lining to any of this, it is that everyone will get their fair chance at some late-Spring warmth on Tuesday, thanks to the advancing warm front. Locations north of Saginaw Bay are expected to remain north of or close to the the front, and will see the mercury climb into the mid 40s to low 50s. South of the front, in places like the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, Flint, and the Thumb, temperatures will range anywhere from the mid 50s to low 60s, possibly even warmer in a few spots! That will put us anywhere from 20-35 degrees above normal for late-February!

As is all-too-often the case this time of year, this magnitude of warmth will be fleeting. Temperatures will begin a steady decline on Tuesday night as the low pulls northward into Canada, and drags a cold front toward us from the west. We'll fall into the mid 30s by Wednesday morning, keeping overnight precipitation in the form of rain for most of the night. It won't be until around daybreak, when a few wet snowflakes may mix in with what's left.

Wednesday & Beyond

A brief period of mixed precipitation will carry us through the morning commute on Wednesday, but no major accumulations of sleet or ice are expected. We'll begin to dry out by late-morning, but cloudy skies will hang on through the remainder of the day. Highs will be limited to the upper 30s, bringing some of the chill back into the air.

By the time things are all said and done. Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from 1"-3", with locally higher amounts up to 4" possible. Rain will be heaviest from the Tri-Cities and M-46 on south, with progressively lighter amounts toward the north. See the included map for a closer look at what to expect in your area!

Thursday will be the one bright spot of our week with partly cloudy skies, and no threat of any rain or snow. Friday seems to have other plans though, along with the weekend. Take a look ahead in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

