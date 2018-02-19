Rain continues to fall as flood waters rise

Mid-Michigan is more than waterlogged after nearly continuous rain over the past 24 hours. More is still ahead tonight as flooding problems get worse.

Overnight

Periods of steady, heavy rain will continue overnight as a cold front works its way eastward across Mid-Michigan. Embedded within that steady rain will be occasionally gusty winds, and the continued possibility for a few rumbles of thunder. Sustained winds alone will range from 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30-40 mph at times in some isolated pockets.

Flooding has already become a major problem across Mid-Michigan, and things will only get worse as the rain continues to fall tonight. Expect flooding to worsen along all of our local rivers, streams, and creeks, as well as low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Remember, it is never safe to drive across a flooded roadway. It may be inconvenient, but seek an alternate route if you encounter flooded areas on the roads.

Temperatures in the 50s will go into a steepening decline overnight, ultimately settling into the middle and upper 30s by daybreak. Ongoing rain will begin to mix with sleet and snow after 4:00 AM, making the roads that much more treacherous.

Wednesday & Beyond

That wintry mix will carry us through the morning commute on Wednesday, but no major accumulations of sleet or ice are expected. We'll begin to dry out by late-morning, but cloudy skies will hang on through the remainder of the day. Highs will be limited to the upper 30s, bringing some of the chill back into the air.

By the time things are all said and done. Storm rainfall totals will range anywhere from 1" to locally 4". Amounts will be highest from the Tri-Cities and M-46 on south, with progressively lighter amounts toward the north. See the included graphic for a breakdown of additional rainfall expected through Wednesday morning.

Thursday will be the one dry spot of our week with mostly cloudy skies, and no threat of any rain or snow. Friday seems to have other plans though, along with the weekend. Take a look ahead in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

