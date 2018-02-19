Woman concerned about flooded graves; cemetery blames weather

A woman is in shock after what she saw during a recent visit to a local cemetery.

Outraged by the flooded graves and nearby tire tracks she turned to TV5 to ask the tough questions.

“It’s creepy,” said Mallory Strachan.

Something startling caught her eye while visiting her grandfather’s grave at Eastlawn Cemetery in Saginaw County.

“I didn’t just see what I think I saw,” Strachan said.

It looked like an open grave flooded and filled with ice.

“I felt bad for the family mostly. If they came out here to see this I’d be devastated,” Strachan said.

She is also upset with what appear to be tracks.

“This. Them driving over people’s graves. That’s disrespectful,” she said. “It makes me want to cry honestly.”

The grave has been refilled since Strachan last saw it.

The cemetery sent a statement explaining what happened.

“The vault in the grave was covered with dirt above the ground level. However, due to the weather conditions the dirt was frozen and lumpy. Over the weekend the temperatures got warmer and rain occurred. This caused the dirt to settle quicker than normal and the grave to fill with water,” the cemetery said.

The person’s funeral was on Friday.

As for the tire tracks, they lay down plywood sheets to drive over whenever they have to move equipment. That way they don’t scuff the monuments. The imprints are from plywood.

