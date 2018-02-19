Should teachers be armed?

More funerals were held on Monday for victims of last week’s massacre at a Florida high school.

The shooting has intensified debate over how best to protect students.

A Mid-Michigan gun instructor is offering a solution and it’s free to all takers.

“It’s not like you’re in an area of violence. You’re in an area of education,” said Franklin Hall, retired police officer.

One local firearms instructor with Next Level Defense believes teachers should be armed. He is offering free training to teachers so they can get their concealed pistol license.

“I really believe that is a good idea because we do need to ensure that the schools have not only safety and safety procedures in place, but also some extra precautions in place,” said Brittany Welch, mother.

As for Hall, he is against the idea.

“That’s wrong,” he said.

It is illegal for a teacher to have a concealed weapon in school in Michigan, but the Senate in November passed legislation to change that – provided teachers get their CPL and complete eight hours of training. The legislation still needs House approval.

It is something Phil Sheridan, owner of Sheridan Arms, said he is on board with.

“We think that the most important thing we can do it train and teach our teachers or other protective organizations in the school, if allowed to be able to protect our children,” Sheridan said.

It is an opinion shared by Welch.

“I believe I would feel more better if she had a concealed weapon,” Welch said.

