Red Wings trade Mrazek for picks - WNEM TV 5

Red Wings trade Mrazek for picks

Red Wings. Stock Photo

The Detroit Red Wings have traded goalie Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional 4th round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional 3rd round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 26-year old will be a restricted free agent after this season. In 22 games this season, Mrazek has an 8-7-3 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

