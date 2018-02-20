Flood Warnings, Advisories, Watches Remain in Place

The wet start to the workweek has continued for Mid-Michigan. Mild temperatures have accompanied the widespread rain as it's felt more like mid-spring than mid-February! Expect the rain to continue to fall through the remainder of the evening.

Current Weather Alerts

Numerous Flood Advisories, Warnings, and Watches are in place throughout Mid-Michigan. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Chasing Records

Here are the high temperature records for February 20th:

Saginaw: 62° (1930)

Flint: 61° (1930)

As of 4:00pm Tuesday, the high temperature had reached 59 in Saginaw and 60 in Flint.

Continuing Rain

There's no dancing around it, rain will be a consistent part of the forecast all evening long and through the night tonight. You can keep tabs on the rain all day long using our Interactive Radar.

With the persistent nature of this flooding, river and stream flooding will continue to be possible. This is especially true in any areas that have Flood Warnings in place.

>>Slideshow: Hour-by-hour<<

Some late February thunderstorms are also on the table, and while no severe weather is expected, locally heavy rain will certainly be possible which could lead to some ponding on area roads.

We expect the rest of February to be more mild than the start of the month, though not quite as warm as it was today.

Tonight

Rain rolls right on into tonight and won't quit completely until late Wednesday morning. As a cold front moves through late tonight and tomorrow morning, it's possible that we may see a brief rain/snow mix, but at this time no snow accumulation would be expected. Lows will fall into the 30s Wednesday morning.

Continued warm temperatures will cause dense fog in areas with any remaining snow cover, and the same goes for bodies of water with frozen surfaces not yet covered by rainfall. Wet roads will result in spray from passing vehicles and will act to reduce visibilities as well. Please travel cautiously!

As far as additional rain goes, another inch appears possible tonight with storm total rainfall of around 1-3" by Wednesday morning. This is especially true in the areas currently under Flood Warnings.

Click here to see how much rain fell so far.

Wednesday

Rain will switch over to a mix of rain and snow before wrapping up late Wednesday morning, then remaining mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph will cause our high temps in the upper 30s to feel more like the 20s at times.

Weather across the Mitten State finally calms down Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies, calmer winds, and low temperatures in the lower 20s.

