Rain rolls on... Flood Watches remain in place

It was a wet start to the workweek and as we get ready to get Tuesday underway, not much has changed in Mid-Michigan. Rain is widespread across the area this morning and it's not going anywhere today.

While most roads are wet, some icy spots will be possible, especially where temperatures are cold this morning. A few school closings have come in, so be sure to check those out on our School Closings page.

Current Weather Alerts

Numerous Flood Advisories, Warnings, and Watches are in place throughout Mid-Michigan. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

There's no dancing around it, rain will be a consistent part of the forecast all day long and through the night tonight. You can keep tabs on the rain all day long using our Interactive Radar.

With the persistent nature of this flooding, river and stream flooding will continue to be possible. This is especially true near the Rifle River in Arenac county where a Flood Warning is in place, and the Chippewa River in Mt. Pleasant where a Flood Advisory is in place.

Some late February thunderstorms are also on the table, and while no severe weather is expected, heavy rain will certainly be possible which could lead to some ponding on area roads.

We expect the rest of February to be more mild than the start of the month, and temperatures will be surging today. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to reach at least 50 degrees, with the coolest temperatures around 50 in the far north to as warm as the middle 60s off to the south near I-69.

Those warm temperatures will come courtesy of a warm front and a southwesterly wind around 5-15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour at times.

Rain rolls on right into tonight and won't quit completely until Wednesday morning. As a cold front moves through late tonight and tomorrow morning, it's possible that we may see a brief rain/snow mix, but at this time no snow accumulation would be expected. Lows fall into the 30s through Wednesday morning.

As far as additional rain goes, another inch or two appears possible today with storm total rainfall of around 1-3" by Wednesday morning.

