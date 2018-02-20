TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of 8 Mile in Bay County closed for flooding - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of 8 Mile in Bay County closed for flooding

Posted: Updated:
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Heavy rain hitting Mid-Michigan has forced a Bay County road closure.

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that 8 Mile Road is closed between Wilder and Wheeler Roads due to flooding.

>>Flood warning and watches<<

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

