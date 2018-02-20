Barricaded gunman in Troy, neighbors asked to leave area

Police in Troy are on the scene of a barricaded gunman, and local media reports more than a dozen shots have been fired.

Neighbors in the Big Beaver/Adams area are being asked to either leave or shelter in their basements.

It all started at around 3:25 a.m. when police got a call about family trouble at a home.

The barricaded gunman, who is in his 30s, is inside his parent’s home, but his parents are not there.

Investigators have been in contact with the man over the phone and negotiations are on-going.

No one has been hurt.

