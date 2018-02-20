Rugged Liner looking to hire. Job fair on Feb. 24th

Need a job? Rugged Liner is looking to hire.

The Owosso based company is holding a hiring event on Feb. 24th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at their facility, located at 951 Aiken Road.

Full-time positions are available for: general labor, operators, maintenance, and shipping and receiving.

They offer health, dental, optical, and a 401K with match.

There are also tuition reimbursement and referral bonuses for employees.

Applicants should bring a resume.

For more on the company, click here.

Rugged Liner was established in 1995 and manufactures and distributes bed liners, Tonneau covers, wheel well liners and bed mats.

