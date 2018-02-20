Girl Scout working to get MI township its first dog park

A township in Berrien County may soon have its very first dog park thanks to a 16-year-old girl.

The Coloma Township Board of Trustees has approved a proposal by Caleigh Dahn. She is working on the project in an effort to get the Girl Scouts Gold Award, the highest award a girl scout can earn.

The teen is already taking community college classes and hopes to one day become a zoologist.

Since she was a little girl, Caleigh knew she wanted to work with animals.

“At first, I wanted to be a large animal vet, but I didn’t want to be with the animals at their worst, and I was more interested in their behavior and creating a more one-on-one relationship with the animals.”

Caleigh used to struggle with shyness before joining the Girl Scouts, she said it helped her become a leader.

“It’s always something that I’ve had with me in my life and it’s taught me so many amazing things. I couldn’t imagine my life without it.”

Now Caleigh is on a mission to have a positive impact in her community.

Her goal is to raise $10,000 for Amicus Dog Park, a name she chose because of its meaning, friend.

She calls the word fitting because she considers her rescue dog Dillard one of her best friends.

“I love taking my dogs places, but in the area, there’s just no safe place to go with your dogs; that’s not dog-friendly. The nearest dog park is 17 miles away in South Haven.”

Caleigh wants to design and build the dog park at an old school site.

Her father couldn’t be more proud.

“I thought it was great, some of the other ideas that she was floating I wasn’t thrilled about. But this is the one I really thought would be good. I knew the community would get behind it,” Edward Dahn said.

Caleigh said she owes it all to being a Girl Scout.

“Being a Girl Scout has done so much for me and its truly an amazing experience. If you live it out to all that it can be, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Girl Scouts.”

Caleigh said she’s already reached out to potential sponsors and community partners. She’s also going to be selling dog bandanas, treats, and T-Shirts to raise money for the park.

If everything goes according to plan, the park could have its grand opening in August.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.