Rainfall totals so far

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

The rain is still falling, but we’re getting a look at how much people have seen so far.  These totals will increase throughout the day.

  • Weidman 1.64
  • Burt 1.5
  • Oakley 1.4
  • Au Gres 1.4
  • Durand 1.2
  • Standish 1.15
  • East Tawas 1.14
  • Oil City 1.13
  • Loud Dam 1.11
  • Owosso 1.09
  • West Branch 1.09
  • Gladwin 1.07
  • Mt. Pleasant 1.02
  • Sid Town 1.01
  • Saint Louis 1.0

