TRAFFIC ALERT: Bradford Road in Midland County closed due to flooding

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County has barricaded one stretch of roadway for water over the road.

Bradford Road between County Line Road and Coleman Road in Jasper County is closed after heavy rainfall has caused flooding in some locations.

>>Flood watches and warnings<<

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

