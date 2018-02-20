TRAFFIC ALERT: Bradford Road in Midland County closed due to flooding

Her husband heard the emergency call and later learned his wife was the victim of the crash when troopers came to his door to deliver the news.More >
Thousands of Consumers Energy costumers have lost their power.More >
Authorities have identified a young woman killed in a wrong-way crash on I-75.More >
A woman is in shock after what she saw during a recent visit to a local cemetery. Outraged by the flooded graves and nearby tire tracks she turned to TV5 to ask the tough questions.More >
Police in Troy are on the scene of a barricaded gunman, and local media reports more than a dozen shots have been fired.More >
Officials said one man has been airlifted after falling through the ice on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that 8 Mile Road is closed between Wilder and Wheeler Roads due to flooding.More >
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >
The weapon was offered by a player's father who is a co-founder of a local gun store. The winner must pass a background check.More >
A large trampoline park is expected to be opening in a few months.More >
