BREAKING: Officials: Suspected murder-suicide in Bay County involves children

Officials are on the scene of what appears to be a murder-suicide involving children.

Lt. David Kaiser with the Michigan State Police has confirmed his department is assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with what appears to be a murder-suicide involving a woman and at least two children.

The bodies were discovered near a vehicle between 8-8:30 this morning along Wheeler Road in Bangor Township by a drain commission employee, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham.

The scene is still active.

