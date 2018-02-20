Michigan sheriff apologizes for discriminatory statements

A Michigan sheriff has apologized for his offensive remarks but intends to remain in his position.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that Jackson County Lt. Tommy Schuette is suing Sheriff Steven Rand on allegations of creating a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit alleges Rand made insulting remarks against black people, women and Hispanic people. The suit also alleges Rand mocked the lieutenant for his work-related hearing loss. Schuette's attorney released recordings of Rand's comments last week.

Rand confirmed that he's the one on the recordings. He says he can't explain his statements but that he's spent the last week trying to make amends. Rand says he's contacted the Michigan Civil Rights Commission for recommendations on how to move forward.

Many local leaders have condemned Rand's offensive statements. Some have called for his resignation.

