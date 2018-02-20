Mighty Mac closed due to falling ice

The Mackinac Bridge has been closed due to falling ice.

The Mighty Mac is closed to all traffic because of ice falling from the cables and towers on the bridge.

The bridge was closed at 1:18 p.m. and it’s not clear when it will re-open.

Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions to drivers.

