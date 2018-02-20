Sewage, storm water discharged into Flint River

The City of Flint has discharged a mix of sewage and storm water into the Flint River.

The discharge was due to “excessive wet weather which exceeded the plant’s ability to treat and convey sewage into the plant”.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant Retention and Treatment Basin discharges into the Flint River whenever its capacity and the plant’s treatment capacity are exceeded.

Due to that, Genesee County Health Officer Mark Valacak recommends against any contact with the Flint River, particularly downstream of the release, west of the Mill Road Bridge at Flushing Road.

Any health advisories will be made pending a water sample test.

