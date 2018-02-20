Replica of Shroud of Turin on display in Saginaw

A replica of an iconic religious artifact is on display in Mid-Michigan.

The exhibit portrays the Shroud of Turin, which is famous for being claimed by some Christians as the burial shroud of Jesus.

“We find people are just enjoying taking their time and really making it a lenton experience, kind of a spiritual experience,” said Dr. Dan Osborne, director of the Center for Ministry with the Diocese of Saginaw.

The exhibit showcases a full-length photo of the shroud many believe Jesus was wrapped in when he was buried after the crucifixion.

It’s a national replica exhibit in Saginaw with more than 90 informational panels detailing the history of the shroud.

“For anyone who loves a good detective or mystery novel or movie, you’ll love this exhibit because the whole history of this artifact is just fascinating. All the twists, turns, what modern science is saying about it. It just reads like a great novel,” Osborne said.

He said this is the first time the Shroud of Turin has been hosted locally and he enjoys seeing people of all ages visit the exhibit.

“It is always just an energizing moment when the young people come in and you can see their minds making connections,” Osborne said.

Students from Bay City All Saints visited the exhibit.

“We’ve learned a lot and we’ve seen a lot in the classroom, but to see more of the facts and evidence it’s crazy to see that and you learn a lot more,” said Ellie Debo, senior.

The exhibit is open to the public and runs through Sunday, Feb. 25.

The original shroud is kept in the cathedral of Saint John the Baptist in Turin, Italy.

