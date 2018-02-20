Heavy rain causes flooding across Mid-Michigan

Heavy rain hit Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, prompting fears of flooded basements and properties.

"This is quite a flood at this point," said Bob Hargis, homeowner.

His home near Sterling was under a flood warning, thanks to a rapid warm up coupled with heavy rain and snow melt. It created a soggy scene in his backyard.

"I'm surprised. I got up, walked out and I could not believe there was as much water as there really is coming down the river, down the tributaries so far," Hargis said.

Residents are alarmed at the amount of water they have seen so far. They said the area never floods.

To make matters worse, they said they have never seen that amount of water streaming through the land.

"If the rain quits it's still going to take a while before it catches up," said Charlie Morton, resident.

According to the National Weather Service, the Rifle River is expected to crest about three feet above flood stage.

Morton said he is not surprised, especially since the water will end up in the Rifle River.

"We haven't seen it this high for a lot of years," Morton said.

At this point, Morton and Hargis are just hoping they will recognize their backyard. They would like to see mother nature turn off her water faucet soon.

Flooding concerns in Genesee County

The city of Flint was forced to discharge a mixture of sewage and storm water into the Flint River due to the steady rain.

"We heard their basements were flooding, backing up the main sewage relief," said Brandon Cogdon, resident.

The heavy downpours have left many homeowners in Genesee County with flooded yards and wet basements.

Cogdon said some of his neighbors are stuck with a mess.

"We were prepared for it. We've had the plumber down there before it came an issue," Cogdon said.

Servpro in Flint said they have received dozens of calls about people struggling with water damage.

Josh Ingersoll, general manager of Servpro in Genesee County, said homeowners need to keep checking their basements and use sandbags to prevent damage.

"The major issue is that the ground is frozen and the water doesn't have anywhere to go. So, it's going to push against your foundation and your foundation is going and house going to radiate heat. Because your homes are heated. So, the water can not drain normally," Ingersoll said.

