Bovine tuberculosis found on 2nd southwestern Michigan farm

State officials say they've discovered a second cattle herd in southwestern Michigan infected with bovine tuberculosis.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced last week the potentially fatal disease had shown up on a farm in Ottawa County. On Tuesday, the department said the sick cattle had also spent time at a farm in Kalamazoo County, where an investigation found two other infected cows.

The original carriers of the illness came from Franklin County, Indiana, where two beef herds and a whitetail deer tested positive in 2016.

Acting Assistant State Veterinarian Jarold Goodrich says officials will try to identify any other farms that may be affected.

A three-mile surveillance area has been established around the Kalamazoo County farm. Cattle in the area must be tested within six months.

