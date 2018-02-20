Clare County seeks state of emergency declaration

The Clare County Emergency Management and county officials are seeking a state of emergency declaration for the county.

The EMD evaluated flooding conditions throughout the county and determined there was immediate concern for public safety and property.

There have not been any evacuations at this time, Clare County Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said.

If anyone needs to leave their residence due to flooding, Hayes Municpal Complex is acting as a shelter location. It is located at 2055 E. Townline Lake Road in Harrison.

