Do you know where Marc Cates is?

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts.

Cates was last heard from on Aug. 27, 2016. He was living in Flint at the time.

He was planning on moving to Ohio, Crime Stoppers said.

He is 5'9" and about 120 pounds. He may have dyed his hair red.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

