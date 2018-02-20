Sheriff's office: Thieves left behind flyer after breaking into home

A Mid-Michigan sheriff's office is investigating a bizarre breaking and entering.

Thieves left behind a flyer after breaking into an Isabella County home, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened on Feb. 13 at a home on the 4000 block of W. Walton Road.

Several items were stolen from the home and the thieves left behind a flyer that read "Smile Jesus love you," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office thinks the thieves could be using the flyer as a ruse when knocking on doors.

"For example, if someone answered the door they might provide it to the occupant. If no one answered then they would know the house is vacant," the sheriff's office said.

There is no indication where the flyer was made or if it is part of a particular group, the sheriff's office said.

If you have seen the flyers you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-772-5911.

