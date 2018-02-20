Woman concerned her house will flood if rain keeps up

Heavy rain caused widespread flooding across Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.

Tamie Kienutske, of Owosso, said she doesn’t know how she is going to deal with more flooding.

“It always floods and we end up with a big ‘ol lake here. Sometimes it even goes up to my front porch here and we have to walk in water just to get to our vehicles,” she said.

Kienutske said her home has always had issues with flooding, but the inches mother nature dropped have almost been too much to handle. Her backyard is basically a lake.

“I mean, I understand that we’re getting a lot of rain and there’s gonna be flooding. But this is ridiculous,” Kienutske said.

According to the forecast, it’s only going to get worse.

“I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know what I’m gonna wake up to in the morning and it’s just crazy. Mother nature has just been a devil this year,” she said.

