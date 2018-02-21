Officials: Lockdown at Western High was false alarm

Officials say a lockdown at a Mid-Michigan high school turned out to be a false alarm.

The doors were shut at Western High in Auburn Tuesday afternoon after someone hit the panic button. Officials said it was an accident, and they’re thanking students, staff and parents for how they handled it.

“You know, we train we do the drills for this situation and when the alarms went off the students did exactly what they were supposed to do and the staff did exactly what they were supposed to do. So, I feel very confident in their safety,” said Carla Derocher, director of student services & safety coordinator.

The school is investigating how that alarm was activated.

