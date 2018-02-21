Rain comes to an end, but flood issues remain

Rain moved in on Monday and beyond a few breaks here and there, it really hasn't left us. With the persistent rains, flooding issues have popped up with our frozen ground and those issues will last well beyond the exit of this morning's wet weather.

Current Weather Alerts

Numerous Flood Warnings, Advisories, and Watches remain in place across Mid-Michigan.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

As temperatures are cooling off with the cold front passing through this morning, the rain may mix with some sleet or a few snowflakes before the precipitation finally comes to an end. Snow accumulations, if any at all, are not expected to amount to much.

Temperatures are largely in the 30s this morning, and as they continue to fall, we'll have to keep an eye out for any slick spots. Wind chills are running a bit cooler in the 20s with a northwesterly wind.

Despite dry weather moving in ahead of the lunch hour and some sunshine possibly breaking out this afternoon, expect a temperature rebound of only a few degrees into the lower and middle 30s this afternoon. Our northwesterly wind should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Skies will continue to clear out a little bit through the evening hours, before clouds start to filter back in toward tomorrow morning. Lows keep falling into the teens and 20s overnight. Winds will take more of a northeasterly turn overnight, and while it won't be overly strong, wind chills will be in the teens, possibly even single digits by tomorrow morning.

As always, if you have any rainfall reports or flood pictures, you can email those to wnem@wnem.com or post them to our WNEM-TV5 Facebook page!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.