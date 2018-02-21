Staying dry, cold causing freezing concerns

It's been quite a rainy pattern these past few days. Anywhere from 1-3" have been accumulating across Mid-Michigan. Even though conditions have dried out, flooding issues will last well into the rest of this week. Check out the full forecast below!

Current Weather Alerts

Numerous Flood Warnings remain in place across Mid-Michigan.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

We finally look to stay dry moving throughout the remainder of the evening and overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies. A nice break in the pattern from all the rain, but flooding concerns will stay with us for several days to come in the low line areas, rivers, and streams.

Skies will continue to clear out a little bit through the evening hours, before clouds start to filter back in toward tomorrow morning. Lows keep falling into the 20s overnight. Winds will take more of a northeasterly turn overnight, and while it won't be overly strong, wind chills will be in the teens, possibly even single digits by tomorrow morning.

With temperatures dropping below freezing, any excess water or moisture on sidewalks or roads will become slick. Use caution if you're out walking or driving especially on bridges and overpasses that tend to freeze over more quickly.

Thursday

Temperatures won't be budging a whole lot. Expect most of the same with highs reaching the middle to upper 30s in most locations. Winds from the east northeast anywhere from 5-15 mph will still bring in a nice chill to the air, making it feel more like the 20s.

Another dry but cloudy day is also expected which is some good news for the high local rivers and streams. With that being said, flooding concerns will still be full force as lots of local rivers will be getting close to or starting to crest.

Friday

Temperatures will be slightly warmer going to the day where highs look to reach the low to middle 40s. This looks to be where will be stay temperature wise going into the weekend as well. This will keep us 10-15 degrees above average from where we should be in late February.

But, the dry weather unfortunately doesn't last long. Our next system will be moving into the area starting late Thursday night into Friday morning. The main concern will be for the morning commute. With temperatures start in the upper 20s for the morning, rain as well as some freezing rain could be a issue especially in our northern counties, mainly north of the Tri-Cities. More of a plain old rain event the further south you go towards I-69. Stay with us for updates as this next system intrudes Mid-Michigan.

As always, if you have any rainfall reports or flood pictures, you can email those to wnem@wnem.com or post them to our WNEM-TV5 Facebook page!

Have a great Wednesday evening everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.