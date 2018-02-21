Temperatures drop as flooding continues

Current Weather Alerts

Numerous Flood Warnings remain in place across Mid-Michigan.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Overnight

Mostly cloudy skies will remain overnight, but our break in the rain will hold. Even so, some of our local rivers will continue to rise, so flooding will worsen for some of us while others will see the water begin to recede.

Adding to concerns tonight will be the falling temperatures. Lows will settle into the low and middle 20s by morning, and that could lead to some icing issues. Areas where water is still ponding on the road or there is a little residual moisture, could quickly become icy. Stay alert on your travels overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday

Temperatures won't be budging a whole lot. Expect most of the same with highs reaching the middle to upper 30s in most locations. Winds from the east northeast anywhere from 5-15 mph will still bring in a nice chill to the air, making it feel more like the 20s.

Another dry but cloudy day is also expected which is some good news for the high local rivers and streams. With that being said, flooding concerns will still be full force as lots of local rivers will be getting close to or starting to crest.

Friday

Temperatures will be slightly warmer going to the day where highs look to reach the low to middle 40s. This looks to be where will be stay temperature wise going into the weekend as well. This will keep us 10-15 degrees above average from where we should be in late February.

But, the dry weather unfortunately doesn't last long. Our next system will be moving into the area starting late Thursday night into Friday morning. The main concern will be for the morning commute. With temperatures starting in the upper 20s for the morning, rain as well as some freezing rain will be an issue, especially north of the Tri-Cities. More of a plain old rain event the further south you go towards I-69. Stay with us for updates as this next system intrudes Mid-Michigan.

Light icing up to 0.05" is possible, and could be more than enough to make for dangerous travel conditions.

