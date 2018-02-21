Authorities: Man destroys home in attempt to get skunks out

Authorities say a suburban Detroit man destroyed a home by using a smoke bomb in an attempt to get skunks out of a crawlspace.

The Detroit Free Press reports firefighters responded Monday night in Ferndale and found flames in the crawlspace and on the first floor. The fire spread through the walls of the rental home to the attic. Crews put out the fire, but it burned through the roof.

Fire Chief Kevin P. Sullivan says no skunk carcasses were found.

The newspaper says a responding firefighter had a sprain, but no other injuries were reported.

Sullivan says the department advises that people hire pest control professionals. He notes, however that "if one is an absolute die-hard do-it-yourselfer, please read and understand the directions and warning labels" on such devices.

