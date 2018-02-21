Rising flood waters causing road closures across Mid-Michigan

Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.

Numerous Flood Warnings, Advisories, and Watches remain in place across Mid-Michigan. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

The heavy flooding is causing road closures in the area.

Saginaw County

City crews closed Wickes park Drive Wednesday due to the adverse effects of frost law.

Frost law refers to the amount of frost remaining on the ground.

"The warming and cooling of the ground during the up and down weather of spring causes the pavement to heave and buckle, creating potholes and broken pavement, typically occurring during the months of March, April and May," according to a press release from the city of Saginaw.

To avoid further damage, the drive will be closed to through traffic at least six weeks, or until further notice.

The Saginaw County Emergency Management team announced a list of roads closed near the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers due to heavy flooding in the area. The roads include:

Merrill between Frost & Dice (water over the road)

Bueche between Ferden & Ditch (water over the road)

Thomas N. of Gratiot (water over the road)

Sloan between Sheridan & Dorwood (road washed away)

Both rivers are expected to rise above flood stage on Wednesday afternoon. They are predicted to crest near or in the moderate flood stage on Thursday afternoon.

Heavy flooding has also been reported at Cole Park in Chesaning. Photos from viewer Julie Burdick show the playground submerged in water and large blocks of ice floating down the river.

Midland County

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw from Wednesday until further notice. The river is expected to crest at 24 feet this afternoon.

"I've never seen this in the winter time myself. We are getting lucky because we don't have any ice jams or anything like that so this is a good situation as far as it can be in the winter time definitely not very common," said Travis Keaton, parks supervisor for the city of Midland.

The following roads are closed in Midland County due to flooding:

Perrine North of Letts Road

Grant Rd at Castor Road

Geneva Rd at Mcnally Road

The following roads are closed in the city of Midland:

Currie between Mary and Main

Dublin at Plumtree

Emerson Park Entrance

Golfside Drive

St. Andrews between Orchard and Eastman

St Charles Street at Crissey Street

Tittabawassee River Road between Dublin and Whiting Drive

Tittabawassee River Road West of Green Road

Towlsey Street at Whitman Drive

Genesee County

A homeowner on West Rankin Street in Flint called 911 after finding 6-inches of raw sewage backed up into her basement.

Central dispatch is reporting two road closures Wednesday morning in Genesee County.

Flushing Road will be closed at Mill Road in Flint Township

Davison Road between N. Belsay Road and Vassar closed in the city of Burton

Linden Road S. of Bristol closed under the railroad tracks in Flint Twp.

Linden Road between Baldwin and Grand Blanc closed in Mundy Twp.

Oak Road S. of Coldwater closed in Richfield Township.

Jennings Road N. of Vienna is closed in Vienna Township.

Elms Road S. of Willard is closed in Montrose Twp.

Intersection of Wilson and Webster is closed in Vienna Twp.

