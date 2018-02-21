Official: Washout may have caused freight train derailment

An official says a washout from heavy rains may have caused two engines from a freight train to derail in western Michigan.

The engines went off the tracks Tuesday night in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming, about 140 miles northwest of Detroit.

One engine came to rest on its side next to the tracks. There were no reports of injuries.

Wyoming Deputy Fire Chief Brian Bennett tells The Grand Rapids Press it appeared a washout likely caused the problem. Bennett said a trench was dug to contain leaking fuel.

WOOD-TV reports city crews brought a backhoe and other equipment. An environmental crew was called to handle the fuel cleanup.

The derailment came as Michigan and other parts of the U.S. deal with heavy rain and flooding.

