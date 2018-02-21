Fisherman rescued from ice flow on Saginaw Bay

Two fisherman are recovering after they were rescued from an ice flow on the Saginaw Bay.

It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. near Kawkawlin.

Chief Dave Ramsay with the Pinconning Fire Department said they received a distressed call for two men trapped on an ice flow in the Saginaw Bay.

The United States Coast Guard as able to rescue the men off the ice by using a helicopter. They were airlifted to MBS Airport for medical evaluation, Ramsay said.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.